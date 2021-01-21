Everything we saw at the Resident Evil showcase

The Resident Evil Showcase is now over. It promised new footage of Resident Evil: Village and teased other announcements along the way, but did it deliver? And what exactly did it deliver? Let's take a look.

Resident Evil Village trailer.

The showcase opens with a new trailer. Far less impactful than previous trailers, it offers a closer look at the vampiric antagonists (and that Tall Vampire Lady that Twitter has been so horny about all week). Perhaps less a trailer and more a teaser for things we would see more of in the showcase's gameplay footage.

Producer Peter Fabiano followed up the trailer with some interesting new details on Resident Evil: Village's release. First, he announced that the game will be coming to PS4 - with digital PS5 upgrade being available to anyone who buys the game on PS4. He announced that Resident Evil: Village will be hitting stores on 7th May 2021, and pre-orders begin today.

Pre-orders for Resident Evil: Village are available as digital and physical Standard Editions, a Digital Deluxe Edition and a physical Collector's Edition. The Deluxe Edition includes the base game and a digital "Trauma Pack," which consists of additional in-game content including a new weapon, a Resident Evil 7 biohazard inspired found footage screen filter and tape recorder save point options, immediate access to new difficulty setting, and more.

The Collector's Edition includes:

The Digital Deluxe Edition content plus a statue of Chris Redfield.

A SteelBook case.

Artbook.

A cloth map of the titular village.

An A4 print showing the key art.

Later in the showcase, he would also reveal that a "tech" demo called Maiden is now available on PS5. You won't play as Ethan here. The demo won't feature combat (somewhat similar to the Kitchen demo for 7). It is specifically designed to capture the atmosphere of Village and show off the game's visuals and audio. The demo will be coming to other platforms sometime in Spring.

Village gameplay.

After a lot of release discussion, we got a better look at Resident Evil: Village's gameplay and it looks like they are retaining all the stuff we loved about Resident Evil 7's new style but with a far greater polish. The way Ethan moves and carries his gun feels weightier and more responsive, and there is some truly incredible detail, leaps ahead of what the already impressive Resident Evil 7 accomplished with the RE Engine. We also get more Tall Vampire Lady, which the assets provided by Capcom reveal to be called Lady Dimitrescu. More of her frightful daughters, who have the ability to travel around the map as a swarm of aggressive insects.

The combat seems like it has been tightened since 7, too, and guarding is a big part of the combat here. Fabiano stressed that different enemies will fight in their own unique way, so different strategies will be needed. We also learned that an improved inventory would be added and crafting is coming back to the franchise.

To help pad out that inventory and keep you safe as you explore the village and the castle grounds, we also meet The Duke, who will be this game's version of the trader from Resident Evil 4. He shows up in different places in his trading wagon to sell his wares to Ethan.

All in all, it looks like Resident Evil: Village is going to be yet another step in the right direction for the Resident Evil franchise going into its 25th year.

You can check out the footage showcase below. It is set to pick up right as the footage started.

RE:Verse.

As part of their 25th-anniversary celebrations, we also saw a preview of RE:Verse, a multiplayer deathmatch game featuring iconic characters battling in iconic settings. This game will be free to anyone who purchases Village. I don't know what to make of it, honestly. These games have seen such dramatic aesthetic shifts from game to game, seeing them all clash with each other like this is jarring to my poor eyeballs. Plus Resident Evil does not have the strongest track record when it comes to multiplayer games, let's be honest.

The Division 2.

It's not just Capcom celebrating Resident Evil's 25th year of terrifying gamers. Ubisoft is joining the celebration by offering a limited-time event in The Division 2 where you can collect iconic outfits weapon skins from the series.

Infinite Darkness.

And to cap things off, we got a little more information of Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, the new CG animated movie for Netflix. It stars Claire Redfield and Leon Kennedy and will be set a few years after Resident Evil 4. It is expected to hit Netflix sometime in 2021.

And that was it. No Resident Evil 4 Remake, no info on the Netflix live-action series, or the Hollywood live-action reboot, but the year is long and, much like Mr X or Nemesis, Resident Evil is not going anywhere. There is plenty of time to find out more.