Everything announced during Wednesday's Nintendo Direct

After more than 530 days of Indie World Directs and Partner Showcases, we finally got a full Nintendo Direct on 17th February. Featuring an Eifel Tower that had seen better days, Nintendo dropped a teaser trailer for Splatoon 3 at the end of the Direct. While the reveal of Splatoon 3, the third instalment in the series in seven years, stole the show - sidenote: where's that kind of love for Metroid and F-Zero? - there were several big announcements throughout the 55-minute presentation, as well as some updates on titles we already knew about.

Always save the biggest reveal till the end, and that's what Nintendo did with Splatoon 3. The third instalment in the series will arrive in 2022.

It wouldn't be a Nintendo Direct without a Smash announcement, and we kicked off with the news that Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Blades Pyra and Mythra would be joining Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The duo are the latest fighters added to the Ultimate Fighters Pass Vol. 2, joining Min Min (Arms), Steve & Alex (Minecraft) and Sephiroth (Final Fantasy) as part of the latest DLC pass.

There were new Mario and Zelda titles announced, although probably not the ones many hoped for. Mario Golf: Super Rush features a story mode and an online speed mode, with Switch players able to tee off on 25th June when the game releases. Later on 16th July, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD releases, bringing one of the more divisive Zelda titles to a new audience.

Mario Golf: Super Rush gives Nintendo fans what they really want: a chance to play as Waluigi and Wario.

Series producer Eiji Aonuma once said that Skyward Sword without motion controls would be "almost impossible," though we now know that's not the case. We got confirmation from the man himself that motion controls will be optional in the first game chronologically in the convoluted timeline that is The Legend of Zelda. We didn't get any new footage of Breath of the Wild 2, but Aonuma promised that fans would see more of the game at some point in 2021.

Elsewhere on the first-party front, 3DS sim Miitopia will be making the jump to Switch on 21st May, while remakes of two Famicom Detective Club titles - The Missing Heir and The Girl Who Stands Behind - will launch as part of a bundle on 14th May. Animal Crossing: New Horizons players will finally be able to get their hands on some Super Mario themed items to decorate their islands with (21st February), while Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is getting an expansion pack, with DLC packs on their way in June and November this year.

Project Triangle Strategy, which if you couldn't tell from the 2D-HD style or slightly odd name, is follow-up to Octopath Traveller from Square Enix. Focusing on more of tactical RPG than the original, think Final Fantasy Tactics on Switch; there's a demo out now on the eShop.

Last week, they were putting beans on pretty much everything here in the UK, and it seems that Mediatonic wanted to get in on that, adding their bean-filled battle-royale Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout to the Switch, when it launches this summer. For more of a single-player experience that would seem perfect on the go, Mobius Digital and Annapurna Interactive's The Outer Wilds will also make its debut on the Switch this summer.

Annapurna Interactive also announced Neon White, an FPS where you're fighting demons in an anime-Heaven; that releases in winter 2021. We also got a very brief teaser for Star Wars: Hunters, a title that we've seen discovered will be a free-to-play and also coming to Android and iPhones later this year. Think what you will of that announcement.

Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville is set to use EA's Frostbite engine and will launch in March.

Two more multiplayer-heavy games are also coming to the Switch, with the previously announced Apex Legends arriving on 9th March while newly announced dodgeball game Knockout City from developer Velan Studios will join the action on 21st May.

Tales from the Borderlands will arrive on the eShop on 23rd March, following the announcement of a remake of the 2005 Xbox title Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse, which releases on 16th March (also coming to other consoles and PC).

Kick ass with your super friends then take some #superselfies in DC Superhero Girls: Teen Power when it arrives on 4 June.

More remakes are on the way as we head into summer, with the Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection (10th June) and a remake of Legend of Mana (24th June) also coming to Switch - the latter of which is also heading to PC and PS4. Before both of those, SaGa Frontier Remastered, a remaster of Square Enix's PS1 title, will arrive on Switch, PS4 and PC on 15th April.

Our Switch Game of the Year for 2020, Hades is getting a physical release on 19th March, complete with an artbook that is bound to radiate some chaotic sexual energy. Away from rogue-lite mythological dating sims, Samurai Warriors 5 is heading to the Switch this summer, while World's End Club will release on 28th May.

Skyward Sword Joy-Cons.

Finally, No More Heroes 3 is now due to release on 27th August, while we also got new looks at upcoming titles such as Capcom Arcade Studio (out now), Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection (25th February), Bravely Default 2 (26th February) and Monster Hunter Rise (26th March).

If you want to catch the full presentation, you can do so here.