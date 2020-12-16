Everything announced during Nintendo's latest Indie World Showcase

Nintendo saved their last Indie World Showcase of 2020 to announce one of the most popular games of the year coming to Nintendo Switch before any other console.

Sometimes, tweeting your favourite game on Twitter does get results.

Fresh off winning both the best Mobile and Multiplayer gongs at The Game Awards recently, Innersloth's Among Us is now available on a console, after being revealed and later released yesterday. Nintendo saved the announcement of one of the surprise hits of 2020 until the very end of their presentation so here's a roundup of everything else that was announced during yesterday's Indie World showcase.

Spelunky

Kicking off the presentation was a familiar game for fans of the rogue-lite genre - a genre that is well represented on the Switch with Slay The Spire and Enter The Gungeon to name a couple- were Spelunky and Spelunky 2. With both titles offering local multiplayer and Spelunky 2 also offering online multiplayer, you can get together with friends and play one of the first great rogue-lite titles next summer when both titles release.

Fisti-Fluffs

Fisti-Fluffs is an action-brawler with a lot of furry action, as players control cats and duke it out, to determine who is the best feline fighter. We should always have more cats in games and we won't have to wait long for this one, with a release planned for early 2021.

Very Very Valet

Another title that isn't far away is Very Very Valet, an insane-looking party game that sees up to four players compete against each other in various parking challenges. While we didn't get an exact release date, like Fisti-Fluffs, this is due to arrive in early 2021.

Tunche

Tunche is a gorgeously hand-drawn beat-em-up game that sees players venture into the rainforest as one of five heroes in search of the titular beast and is coming to Switch in March 2021.

Cyber Shadow

Cyber Shadow is an action platformer where you control a cybernetic ninja, developed by Mechanical Head Studios and published by Yacht Club Games. While Yacht Club isn't developing this title, there's a hint of their Shovel Knight in Cyber Shadow and players can scan a compatible Shovel Knight amiibo to get help from a familiar friend when this launches on Switch on 26th January 2021.

Calico

The second cat game announced during today's presentation, Peachy Keen Games' Calico is a community sim that sees players owning and running a cat café in a pastel-coloured world. Calico was released shortly after the presentation and is available now on Nintendo Switch.

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure

Join Alba as she sets out to explore idyllic beaches and an ancient castle, in Alba: A Wildlife Adventure. Heal sick animals, save the wilderness and take pictures in this beautiful Mediterranean setting when it releases on Switch in Spring 2021.

Gnosia

Gnosia is a sci-fi visual novel, where a mysterious lifeform has blended in amongst your crew. Use your social deduction skills to find it and put it into cold sleep. Coming in early 2021.

Happy Game

Described as a 'psychedelic horror game', Happy Game is set in a nightmarish dream world, with the young boy forced to complete tasks and puzzles in this latest title from Amantia Design. This looks equal parts beautiful and terrifying at the same time and is coming in Spring 2021.

Super Meat Bot Forever

Dodge deadly saws and be prepared to tear your heart when Team Meat's Super Meat Boy Forever releases later this month, as a console launch exclusive for Nintendo Switch on 23rd December.

Grindstone

Swing your sword and slash your way on the mountain when Grindstone, now available on Nintendo Switch. First seen last year as part of the launch of Apple Arcade, Capybara Games puzzle title has made the move to console, as players tackle "creeps, jerks and devious traps" across over 200 levels.

That's all the main announcements from yesterday's Indie World Showcase, with Nintendo including a montage of some titles that only got a brief mention. When the Past was Around is available now on Nintendo Switch, while March will see Kosmokrats and Hazel Sky release on the hybrid console, with Hoa following in April 2021. Finally, Trash Sailors and Finding Paradise are coming at some point in Spring 2021.

What game are you most excited about? And when do you think we'll be getting a full Nintendo Direct? Let us know in the comments below.