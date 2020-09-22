Everyone shut up! Animal Rescue is a ‘put bandages on a pug’ simulator and we need it

Do you want to save and care for animals but don’t want to have to deal with things like picking up poop or getting scratched? Well, Animal Rescue might be for you!

Ultimate Games S.A. (developers of Ultimate Fishing Simulator) are developing the title and promises “will react to crisis situations and save defenceless animals from the destructive powers of nature.”

Based on the current press assets available, I am already sold on the prospect of protecting and tending to a good pug.

Animal Rescue is coming in Q4 2021 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S & X, and Switch. You can add it to your Steam wishlist here.