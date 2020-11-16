Everyone can calm down now: Keanu Reeves is canon in Cyberpunk 2077

Even the nightmarish future of Cyberpunk 2077 isn't all bad; they still have Keanu Reeves movies.

After Run The Jewels dropped a certified banger over the weekend with their Cyberpunk 2077 tie-in track, No Save Point, some people questioned a particular lyric in the song.

"Keanu Reeves, cyber arm under my sleeve."

This choice raised eyebrows because No Save Point is supposed to be telling an in-universe narrative but references the real Keanu Reeves rather than the character Keanu plays in the game, Johnny Silverhand.

Calm down, fellow continuity pedants, because CD Projekt Red have you covered. Cyberpunk 2077's senior quest designer, Patrick K. Mills took to Twitter to clear up the confusion.

Keanu Reeves is an actor from the Collapse-era who some people in 2077 noticed resembled the current day rockstar Silverhand. It's funny to imagine a world where Keanu Reeves is a weird piece of trivia that only historians and film nerds and would probably know about, but it is a relief to know an enterprising young Cyberpunk could probably beam Point Break or John Wick 2 into their brains. The future isn't all bad, after all.

You can get your own Keanu fix when Cyberpunk 2077 is released on all major platforms on 10th December.