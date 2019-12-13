Every PlayStation 5 Game We Know About

The PlayStation 5 is on for a Christmas 2020 release so we thought it was time to put together a list of games we know and think might be coming to Sony's next generation platform.

Confirmed

Godfall (Gearbox)

Announced at The Game Awards 2019, Godfall is a co-op looter developed by experts in the genre. Described as an action RPG, the game is set for release in Holiday 2020 which puts it dead on release for being a potential PS5 launch title.

Untitled Bluepoint Studios game

So secret, we know not a thing about it. The only game confirmed for the PlayStation 5 is coming from Bluepoint Studios. Previously best known for their remasters of games such as Uncharted and Shadow of the Colossus, Bluepoint have certainly done impressive things with Playstation 4 hardware so we're keen to see what they might be developing for the next generation console.

Current rumours suggest they could be updating Demon's Souls but nothing has been set in stone yet.

Expected and Rumoured Games

Starfield

Little is known about Bethesda's Starfield other than it's the publishers first brand new IP in quarter of a century. It'll be a Mass Effect-style RPG set in outer space and is expected in the second half of 2020 with no platforms confirmed as yet. That puts Starfield's launch window in a position that could see the launch of the PlayStation 5 and as with Skyrim we're pretty sure the company will be bringing their new game to as many platforms as they possibly can.

Red Dead Redemption 2

Rockstar are no strangers to a good remaster - Grand Theft Auto V is still one of the most impressive games on the current generation and it's hard to imagine that it was originally released on the Xbox 360 and Playstation 3. So with that in mind, we feel confident that Red Dead Redemption 2 could get similar treatment and a stunning next generation makeover.

Grand Theft Auto 6

OK - this is a guaranteed release at SOME point and we're the first to admit that it's unlikely to be appearing around the launch of the next generation consoles. That said, stranger things have happened (a Red Dead game actually being released on PC is just one of those things).

We expect GTA6 will get an announcement some time in the next year with a launch towards the end of 2021, but who knows what Rockstar are working on behind the scenes?

Cyberpunk 2077

As with Rockstar, CD Projekt Red have history in remastering (and demastering in the case of the Switch) their games for more modern hardware. With Cyberpunk 2077 expected in 2020 it's not a huge stretch to imagine that they are currently working on next generation hardware for the game and that it will likely be a title that will appear on both Project Scarlett and the PlayStation 5.

Call of Duty 2020

This is another given - a next generation console without a Call of Duty game doesn't bear thinking about. While this year's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare isn't likely to get a remaster, we're certain the next game in the series will be a launch title given will appear on current generation platforms sometime around next October or November.

FIFA 2021

Again EA aren't likely to miss out on all of those next generation sales when the next FIFA game launches so we'd expect a pretty rapid release of the flagship football game.