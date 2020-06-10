Retro gaming handheld, Evercade, is set to get a dedicated The Oliver Twins Collection featuring Dizzy, Pogie and more

Retro gaming handheld, Evercade, is set to get a dedicated The Oliver Twins Collection featuring Dizzy, Pogie and more

Evercade is something of a retro gamers dream - the handheld cartridge based console is seeing an increasing number of classic 8 bit games being given a new lease of life and the latest addition to their increasing range is the Oliver Twins Collection.

This release features 11 of the Oliver Twins' most enduring creations - including SEVEN of their classic Dizzy games alongside BMX Simulator, Super Robin Hood, FireHawk and DreamWorld Pogie.

The full list of games included is:

  • Treasure Island Dizzy
  • BMX Simulator
  • Fantastic Dizzy
  • Super Robin Hood
  • Go! Dizzy Go!
  • Dizzy The Adventurer
  • Panic Dizzy
  • DreamWorld Pogie
  • FireHawk
  • Wonderland Dizzy
  • Mystery World Dizzy

Talking about the release Philip and Andrew Oliver said "We were really excited to hear about the Evercade. It promised to be an awesome way to play officially licensed Retro games, either on the move or the TV – with classic collectable Cartridges. It was well designed and a great price. What could be better?!

Then they reached out to Codemasters and us to ask permission for a special Oliver Twins collection which would include 11 of our classic 8-bit console games!

That now makes it the best Retro console in our eyes and we’re really pleased that thousands more people will be able to enjoy the games we wrote around 30 years ago!

The lovely people at Blaze and Codemasters have also agreed that ALL profits and licencing royalties go to charity.”

