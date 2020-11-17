Evercade is set to get Worms

The Evercade retro games handheld is getting a new Worms collection featuring three early versions of the classic Team17 multiplayer strategy game.

Worms Collection 1 features Worms, Worms Armageddon and Worms Blast exactly as you remember playing them when they were originally released on 16 and 32 bit game platforms.

Upon its release in November 1995, Worms created its own strategy genre with an unapologetically fun art-style and selection of characters, all the while providing you with a complex yet enjoyable gameplay experience. This kickstarted a franchise, with over 20 titles, and went on to cultivate a special place in the hearts of gamers around the world. Blaze Entertainment are delighted to work with Team17 to bring a slice of that legacy to the Evercade platform.

The Evercade Worms collection will be released in May 2021 and pre-orders will open in the coming months. “We are thrilled to be working with Team17 on an amazing new cartridge for the Evercade. Worms is a particular favourite game of mine, so I am especially excited to see it arrive on the system, we are sure that Evercade fans will be too.” - Andrew Byatt, Managing Director, Blaze Entertainment.“Today marks an incredible milestone for Team17 and the Worms series, which continues to be loved by gamers of all ages around the globe. We’re really pleased to partner with Blaze Entertainment to bring three of our most popular installments of the Worms series to the Evercade platform.” – Harley Homewood, Business Development Director, Team17.