Evercade announce their first Bitmap Brothers collection

Evercade show no sign of slowing down and the news that their most recent announcement features five of the best games ever made should be a sure sign that they're going to continue to impress.

The Bitmap Brothers Collection 1, which releases in September 2021, features five absolutely stunning games that are just as playable now as they were when they were released in the ST/Amiga era.

The collection features:

The Chaos Engine

Speedball

Speedball 2: Brutal Deluxe

Speedball 2100

Xenon 2: Megablast

“It’s great to bring the Bitmap Brothers to Evercade,” said Evercade Marketing Manager, Sean Cleaver. “It’s one of the collections that we’ve been asked about from the beginning of Evercade and one we’ve been excited to bring to the Evercade devices. The Bitmap Brothers hold a special place in the heart of many gamers from the late 80s and early 90s, not just in the UK but around the world. And with the upcoming release of the Evercade VS, it’s a great showcase of multiplayer and co-op gaming from one of the British Games Industry greats.”