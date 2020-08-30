Epic’s pettiness backfires; Apple removed them from Developer Program and deletes games library

Epic Games has been provoking Apple for weeks now over a dispute over direct payment methods in the iOS version of Fortnite, leading to many public spectacles on Epic’s behalf. It looks like their final barb was one too many for the iPhone giant as they have gone through with their threat to remove Epic from their Developer Program and deleted Epic’s library of games from the App Store.

While Epic had won a temporary restraining order against Apple blocking Epic’s Unreal Engine account, which they use to develop and update their games engine to be compatible with Apple systems, there was nothing to prevent Apple from doing it to Epic’s primary publishing account. While Apple refused to return Fortnite to the store, they were willing to keep the account active and retain the rest of Epic’s library, if Epic played ball in the meantime. Their latest update to Fortnite, which added an Apple bashing character skin to the game, was in violation of their terms and so Apple has retaliated in a rather scorched earth fashion.

“We are disappointed that we have had to terminate the Epic Games account on the App Store,” Apple said in a statement to Bloomberg. “We have worked with the team at Epic Games for many years on their launches and releases. The court recommended that Epic comply with the App Store guidelines while their case moves forward, guidelines they’ve followed for the past decade until they created this situation. Epic has refused.”

Where this ridiculous slap fight goes next is anybody’s guess.