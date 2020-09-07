Epic’s bid to ‘Free Fortnite’ from Apple continues: Court injunction requests game return to App Store

After Apple eradicated Epic’s library from the App Store, Epic has responded with a motion for an injunction to restore Fortnite to the App Store.

Epic’s motion essentially suggests that their antitrust case against what they call “Apple’s costly, anti-competitive control” is strong enough to succeed and the courts should skip to the end and grant their request now.

"Apple is a monopolist. It controls all app distribution on iOS. It controls all in-app payment processing for digital content on iOS," claims Epic's filing, "It unlawfully maintains these two monopolies by explicitly prohibiting any competitive entry in either market. It is highly likely to lose this case."

As part of Epic’s case that Apple is abusing its power is the example of Apple threatening Epic’s Unreal Engine developer account. The motion would state: “In short, accused of antitrust violations for misusing its power to create and maintain two monopolies, Apple used that same power to try to coerce Epic to abide by its unlawful restrictions."

The motion is expected to appear before the court on the 28th of this month.