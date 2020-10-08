Epic Games/Apple Fortnite trial gets a date and no jury

AppleInsider revealed that the Apple/Epic Games court case, sparked over Fortnite, has a trial date set for 3rd May 2021.

This marks a major step forward in the seemingly endless public dispute over Epic’s attempt to insert a direct payment option into iOS versions of Fortnite and what they claim is Apple’s monopolistic tactics in punishing them for, what Apple asserts, is a simple violation of terms and agreements.

Epic originally filed the suit when Apple removed Fortnite from the App Store and has already seen some modest success in the courts with a successful injunction against Apple terminating their Unreal Engine account on the Apple Developer’s Program.

The case will be held next year and, much to the approval of both parties, will be a bench trial as opposed to a trial by jury (as per this court document). This is largely due to the ongoing pandemic, limiting the number of bodies in the same space where possible. The pandemic may also determine whether the trial will be conducted in-person or virtually but no decision has been made yet.

With no jury in place, the final judgment will be down to the presiding judge, who has so far remained unimpressed by Epic’s antics.