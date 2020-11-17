Enjoy a minute of new Cyberpunk 2077 footage (featuring German Keanu Reeves)

During a CD Projekt Red profile on German TV, new footage of the upcoming RPG blockbuster Cyberpunk 2077 was shared.

The short reel may lack any action but has a lot of Night City ambience as well as some character interactions (in their localised German) including a brief diner sit-down with Johnny Silverhand. In German. It lacks the amiable charm of the real thing, but it is cool to see him in-game rather than just promotional material.

The Cyberpunk 2077 marketing push is kicking up a gear now ahead of the planned 10th December release, this past weekend we saw Run The Jewels drop a new tie-in single, and we have a new Night City Wire coming this week.