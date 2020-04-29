Embr launching on PC and Stadia in May

Embr has been announced for PC and Google Stadia release on 21st May.

Embr is a fantastically fictional look at a world where the gig economy rules the roost and the general public now stand ready, phones in hand, to respond to your firefighting emergencies.

Players will either play solo or work together in online teams tackling blaze after blaze to earn tips from clients, picking up the ever-so-crucial 5-star rating in order to earn cash, upgrade tools, and hopefully becoming the ultimate ‘have-a-go hero’ firefighter.



This is no like-for-like simulator, however. Embr is an intentionally satirical, tongue-in-cheek look at the rise of venture capitalism, with its license for allowing players to solve problems creatively resulting in toss-the-resident-out-of-the-window-onto-a-trampoline style solutions that just wouldn’t fly with a real fire fighting force.

As Howard Tsao, Team Lead at Muse Games explains, ultimately Embr puts a premium on players having fun - even when they’re failing.

“Embr is certainly not your everyday take on firefighting,” continues Tsao. “The whole idea behind Embr is to cast a comedic light on just what madness would occur if the untrained masses headed out with a hose and tried to put out fires in the same way people deliver take-out or ferry folk around in makeshift taxis. Turns out it’d be just as magnificently manic as it sounds. It just makes you appreciate what a difficult and almost impossible job real-life firefighters do.”

Embr will offer players a variety of missions to earn money and upgrade their firefighting tools and lease better vehicles and fire trucks, all while dealing with competition from the Canadian firefighting startup Hosr. Staying competitive, however, relies on players working together, planning firefighting and rescuing in dense environments with complex systems interactions; water, fire, gas, electricity, and structure integrity all have a role to play.

“Whoever said you need to get things right for a game to be fun? Embr is the perfect example of a title that makes the most of people messing things up,” adds Simon Byron, publishing director at Curve Digital. “That’s not to say that Embr doesn’t have something to say, however. The humour built into play gives Embr oxygen to take a frank look at a world where the gig economy is top dog. That combination of wit and wisdom was too potent for us to overlook, and we can’t wait to see how players take to it.”