It's not been a great couple of months for CD Projekt stockholders, with the much-anticipated release of Cyberpunk 2077 not going to plan for the Polish company.

Then yesterday along came Elon Musk, announcing that Tesla's latest Model S Plaid would be able to play the futuristic RPG, along with a small endorsement of the title.

Following the tweet, CD Projekt's stock rose 19% to 365 zł (Polish Zloty), the highest it had risen since 2015 when The Witcher 3 was released, with trading volume reaching six times its three-month average, according to Bloomberg. The rise saw the company reach the stock's value on 10th December, the day Cyberpunk 2077 was released.

While it's not the kind of dramatic change in a stock price we've seen this week, as retail investors have battled against short sellers and inflated the price of stocks such as GameStop and Nokia, the rise will come as welcome news to the Polish company.

At the time of writing, the share price has dropped to 305.20, which is still a lot higher than the lowest it hit this month, 239 zł on 21 December shortly after Sony pulled it from the PlayStation store.

After Sony made the unprecedented move of pulling Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store in December, some gamers claimed refunds on the title after experiencing a multitude of issues with it. While back in Poland, the consumer protection watchdog is investigating what happened with the title.