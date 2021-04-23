Elite Dangerous: Odyssey touching down in May

Frontier Developments have announced that their, currently in-alpha, release of Elite Dangerous: Odyssey is set for release on PC on 19th May. Console updates will be released later this year.

The latest update to the Elite Dangerous universe will allow players to step foot on space stations and alien worlds for the first time.

Odyssey constitutes the most ambitious Elite Dangerous expansion to date, delivering on the promise of allowing Commanders to explore atmospheric planets on foot for the first time, taking on new missions, and engaging in intense tactical combat, expanding Elite Dangerous’ gameplay from the iconic cockpit experience players have come to know and love over the last seven years.

Elite Dangerous: Odyssey players can customize their characters for ground operations with different specialized suits and gear options, including the Remlok Maverick scavenger suit for salvage missions, the Supratech Artemis explorer suit for exobiology investigation, and the Manticore Dominator combat suit for Commanders daring to enter the sphere of combat in the perilous Conflict Zones.

Independently of their chosen career path, players can meet with other Commanders in social hubs across the galaxy, where they can plan their next missions, form alliances, and acquire and upgrade their gear. This seamless integration of a finely detailed on-foot experience combined with the galaxy-spanning distances of the classic Elite gameplay results on a more wide-ranging experience for all Commanders to enjoy in their own style.