Elite Dangerous: Odyssey slips - PC release this Spring, consoles to follow in the Autumn

Elite Dangerous had got into a good routine of releasing updates on all platforms simultaneously, but the news breaking this morning is that the next major season of content - Elite Dangerous: Odyssey - has been pushed back, a little on PC but a lot on consoles.

While the PC release is still set to appear in the next few months, the Xbox One/S/X and PlayStation 4 release of the update will now be released in the Autumn.

PC users will get a chance to play the game via an alpha release in 'Early Spring' and this will be followed by the full release in late spring.

Frontier Developments are placing the blame entirely on the pandemic and the effects it has had on their development team and processes.

The long-awaited Elite Dangerous: Odyssey is the biggest update the game has had to date - it will introduce the ability for players to leave their ships on foot exploring planets and space stations and brings with it first person combat and other missions.

Despite the delay we're excited to be able to explore the Elite Dangerous universe in a whole new way in the coming months.