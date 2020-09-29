Elite Dangerous: Odyssey gets a new dev diary

The new dev diary for the upcoming Elite Dangerous: Odyssey is here and delves more into the options that the new found freedom the update brings - from how different suits affect your chosen career options alongside how new NPCs will become an important part of the game going forward.

The dev diary looks at a new approach to missions, station interiors, different spacesuits, and gives a taste of how commanders can interact with a vast range of new characters on foot, and how the game can work even without owning your own ship. It also reveals that you'll be able to travel between space ports by hitching a lift on a passenger craft rather than heading into space in your own ship.

Elite Dangerous: Odyssey heads to PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 in early 2021.

You can watch the first dev diary below.