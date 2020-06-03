Explore strange new worlds on foot as Elite Dangerous: Odyssey is set to allow you leave the confines of your ship or SRV behind...

Elite Dangerous has grown significantly since release but has, since the Horizons season ended, seen more marginal improvements. It would appear that Frontier Developments have decided it's time for the next big step with the early 2021 release of Elite Dangerous: Odyssey - an update that will allow you to actually set foot on the billions of planets in the game.

While planetary landings have been part of the game for a few years your exploration was limited to the basic SRV that you get as part of the package. With this new update you can explore worlds in a whole new way.

Odyssey’s emergent gameplay will let players forge their own path through a wide variety of missions, ranging from diplomacy and commerce to lethal stealth and all-out combat. Diverse settings, objectives, and NPCs will offer endless mission variety and a near infinite amount of content to enjoy.

Hopefully this is a significant step towards allowing players to land on more Earth-like worlds.