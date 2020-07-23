Echo Generation brings the Stranger Things vibe to Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC

Cococucumber have revealed Echo Generation during the Xbox Games Showcase pre-show today. Check out the trailer above.

It’s the summer of ‘93 in small-town Canada and an unknown object crashes into nearby cornfields. With the adults paying no attention to the bizarre occurrences popping up all over, it's left to a gang of kids to save the day. Explore mysterious locations, battle creepy creatures, and uncover what’s threatening summer in a gorgeous 4K resolution and 60 fps on Xbox Series X.

Echo Generation launches in 2021.