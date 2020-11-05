EA’s Motive Studios are NOT working on a new Star Wars game

After reports emerged that EA’s Motive Studios were working on a new Star Wars action game, following the well-received release of Star Wars: Squadrons, the studio took to Twitter to shoot down this story in response to a GamesRadar headline.

The job listing that sparked all of this speculation has been re-edited to remove all mentions of Star Wars or any game, for that matter, becoming more of a general job listing now. Perhaps that was always intended and the old listing was repurposing an old pre-Squadrons listing without properly proof-reading the content before hitting publish.

While this is disappointing, after the success of Squadrons, whatever Motive come up with will be worthy of consideration.

