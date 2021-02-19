EA's acquisition of Codemasters is complete; promising a "New Global Powerhouse for Racing Videogames"

The acquisition of UK based racing game developer Codemasters by Electronic Arts has finally been completed, to the tune of $1.2 billion.

EA has previously discussed their plans for using Codemasters to produce yearly racing franchises to stand beside their other sports franchise hits like FIFA and Madden. This acquisition means EA now have access to major racing IPs like Formula 1, DIRT, DiRT Rally, World Rally Championship, Project CARS and GRID.

"This is the beginning of an exciting new era for racing games and content as we bring together the talented teams at Electronic Arts and Codemasters," said EA CEO Andrew Wilson.

"Racing fandom continues to grow worldwide, and the franchises in our combined portfolio will enable us to create innovative new experiences and bring more players into the excitement of cars and motorsport. Our teams will be a global powerhouse in racing entertainment, with amazing games for players on every platform, and we can't wait to get started."

"Today is a landmark in Codemasters' history and an exciting day for our employees and players," said Frank Sagnier, CEO of Codemasters. "The partnership with EA will enable our teams to take our highly-acclaimed franchises to new heights and reach a huge global audience through their player network. Together we can redefine the landscape of racing games to create even more compelling experiences for racing fans around the world."

Recent Codemasters releases include DiRT 5 and F1 2020, each receiving positive reviews from our critics.