Early Access hit Valheim smashes 2 million sales in 2 weeks

Valheim is the latest PC gaming sensation to come out of Steam's Early Access as the Viking survival game from Swedish developer Iron Gate crosses the 2m sales mark in less than two weeks.

Valheim is a crafting-based survival game set in a procedurally generated purgatory, based on Viking culture, with 1-10 players being able to share a single world.

The game was hit out of the gate, hitting a peak of 160,000 concurrent players on Steam within its first week of release and crossing 1 million sales in 8 days. Now, nearly a fortnight after release, the game has crossed the 2 million sales mark and hit a peak of 367,000 concurrent players.

If you decide to join the 2 million enjoying Valheim already, be sure to back-up your data to avoid a world-destroyer bug.