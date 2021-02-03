EA say they are not slowing down on Star Wars games, despite losing exclusivity, although how much slower could they get?

Since the Disney acquisition of Lucasfilm, EA has been the exclusive home for the Star Wars license, but that is no longer the case. Following last month's announcement that Lucasfilm Games would be the new home of all forthcoming Star Wars games, recalling the classic days of Lucasarts, the future of Star Wars with EA.

EA seems to have no intention of ending their partnership with Lucasfilm, even without the exclusivity deal.

During an investors call, EA CEO Andrew Wilson answered how the loss of the exclusive license will impact how they approach Star Wars games in the future. Wilson responded by saying "you shouldn't read this as us necessarily building less titles."

"I don't think you should imagine that the fact that some other people will build some Star Wars games is going to change our commitment to that IP, or our ability to build the appropriate number of games," he said.

Although let's be fair, four games in eight years seems a little light with the sheer number of studios EA has in-house.

Wilson went on to say, "We've had a long partnership with Disney, both before our exclusive period that gave us a great opportunity to really establish some very strong franchises like Battlefront, like Star Wars Galaxy of Heroes, like Jedi: Fallen Order, like Squadrons—you should expect us to continue to invest in our Star Wars relationship. It's been very profitable to this point — over $3 billion in net bookings — and we're excited about what we'll be able to do in the future."

While EA's time with Star Wars has been uneven, with some contentious Battlefront releases before pulling things back with some excellent post-release support for Battlefront 2 and acclaimed releases in Jedi: Fallen Order and Squadrons.

"I think what you should take from this more broadly as a company is that we believe in our ability to execute and deliver great, high-quality, deeply engaging content for our fans, across both our sports business, our wholly-owned IP business, and our licensed partnership business like the one we have with Star Wars," Wilson said. "And we feel confident and comfortable that we're going to be able to deliver great games for the future."

EA has yet to announce their next Star Wars game, although there are recent rumours that Battlefront 3 is in the works now that Dice will no longer be supporting Battlefront 2 while they prepare to launch Battlefield 6.

So far we know Ubisoft Massive is working on an open-world action game and there are persistent rumours of a Knights of the Old Republic remake. Hopefully, EA will announce some exciting projects in the pipeline. Jedi: Fallen Order 2, please.