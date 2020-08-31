EA reportedly planning to release remastered Mass Effect Trilogy in October

There have been rumours circulating online for a while now, but it seems the existence of a Mass Effect trilogy remaster has been confirmed in a podcast by Gamesbeat journalist Jeffrey Grub.

First spotted by VGC, Grubb claimed that "I know it’s real. I’ve seen more than enough evidence to know it’s real, but it’s still 2020 and they haven’t announced it yet.” Adding that fans should expect upgraded versions of the game rather than full remakes, Grubb said EA wanted to release the game in October "but with everything else falling apart, like across the board, I could see them also wanting to just delay."

I remember playing Mass Effect 2 over a week at university when I finally picked it up. Suffice to say, I missed all my lectures that week.

That makes sense too. EA will want to ensure that this rumoured remaster hits the ground running, after the lukewarm reception to their follow-up to Commander Shepard's trilogy. The last title in the series to be released, Mass Effect: Andromeda, received divisive reviews from fans and critics, with the shooting mechanics praised but many feeling the RPG elements were a step down from previous titles.

The original trilogy contained arguably the game of the generation on Xbox 360 and PS3, with the fantastic Mass Effect 2. If you never got the chance to play that game take it from me - it is damn good. If The Witcher III: Wild Hunt was the RPG of this generation, then Mass Effect 2 was the same for the Xbox 360 and the PS3.

It makes sense that EA would turn back to the space RPG (the original trilogy shifted over 14 million units) and according to reports last year from Kotaku, longtime Bioware producer Mike Gamble is directing development on a new Mass Effect title. While we've not heard anything since, Bioware did tease some new screenshots and in-engine development footage from another one of their RPG series, Dragon Age 4. If you missed the reveal at Gamescom 2020, you can read your catch up here.