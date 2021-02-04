EA have confidence in BioWare's future despite recent problems

The future of BioWare seemed uncertain when Mass Effect and Dragon Age leads Casey Hudson and Mark Darrah announced they were stepping away from the studio, who represented the last of the 'old guard' following other high-profile departures.

This came mere months after new Mass Effect and Dragon Age games were confirmed and felt like another bump in the road for a studio that already had a rough ride after Mass Effect: Andromeda and Anthem both flopped.

During EA's third-quarter FY2021 earnings call today, where we also learned of EA's plans for Star Wars going forward, CEO Andrew Wilson acknowledged BioWare's spate of bad luck recently but said he's "very confident" about the studio's future.

"That is an incredible studio filled with incredible people who do incredible work," Wilson said. "I think that from the outside world, there have been some blips in their delivery over the last couple of years, but that has come as a result of them pushing deeply into innovation and creativity, and we feel very, very confident and their future roadmap, and we've talked about games like Dragon Age and Mass Effect in their future."

Wilson went on to say, "With respect to Casey and Mark leaving, again, both good friends of mine, we have tremendous respect for both of them, but this happens in the natural course of creative organizations from time to time. We feel very very good about the ongoing leadership of that studio, and the many people who come to work every day to deliver great innovation and creativity."

Wilson noted the "extraordinarily well-received" release date announcement for Mass Effect: Legendary Edition and looks forward to sharing more info on BioWare projects, like Dragon Age 4 and the fifth Mass Effect game "in the near future."

For now, all we know about Dragon Age 4 is that it is likely to be set in the unexplored region of Thedas, and the new Mass Effect looks set to follow up the Reaper War arc of the main trilogy rather than continue the Andromeda timeline.