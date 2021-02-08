E4 are rebooting iconic UK TV show GamesMaster

If you were a gamer growing up in the UK during the mid-to-late '90s, you most likely watched GamesMaster. Spanning 1992 to 1998, GamesMaster was hosted by Dominik Diamond (with a brief regrettable hosting stint by Dexter Fletcher) and saw real gamers competing against each other for the hallowed Golden Joystick. The show also featured a tips section provided by the titular Games Master, played by the late Sir Patrick Moore stretched and distorted to terrifying lengths.

GamesMaster brought video games to mainstream TV four years before G4 in America would get there, and nothing on UK TV emerged to replace it.

Now, E4 is preparing to reboot the show as a "social first show, followed by an E4 TX and All 4 box set," as per a pitch posted on the Channel 4 sales website.

The show will change its format somewhat, replacing regular gamers with celebrities, the official blurb reads:

"This year, five bold celebrities will embark on a gaming odyssey but only one can go on to become the GamesMaster champion and take home the Golden Joystick.

"They'll undergo challenges, races and fights in virtual battle across all genres of gaming under the watchful eye of the all-knowing GamesMaster.

"Each week at least one celeb will be eliminated… Over the three episodes [sic], five will become one and the winner will be crowned. They'll play each other at everything from iconic classics to brand new releases. We'll also be serving tonnes of extra gaming-themed content to our audiences to keep them coming back for more."

Aside from the competition segments, the show will also feature segments such as The Contender, Meet The Gamer, Gaming Odyssey, GamesMaster trailers, Speed Runs, Extended Play-throughs, New release previews, Tips from the GamesMaster, and Gaming news.

While there is no official announcement on who will be replacing Sir Patrick Moore as the GamesMaster, the Channel 4 sales site does contain this image that suggests they want to replace one Sir Patrick with another.

Here is a direct link, just in case you think we are pulling their leg.

Yes, none other than Sir Patrick Moore seems to be their pitch for a new GamesMaster and now I really want to see him try to help some frustrated 13 year old complete Bloodborne.

There is also no word on a host yet but I demand they bring back Dominik Diamond, or at least someone with equal levels of disdain for their job, or the show will not work. Learn from the mistakes of Dexter Fletcher, Channel 4.