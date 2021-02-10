E3 set to go all-digital in 2021

The Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3 to its friends) has been the heart of the games industry's calendar year since 1995, where major announcements and hardware showcases would set the tempo in gaming for the coming years.

E3 was not safe from the cursed year of 2020, and the coronavirus pandemic forced E3 to be cancelled. E3 organisers, the Entertainment Software Association (ESA), proposed a 2020 'virtual' show would replace it but that never came to pass so the ESA promised a "reimagined" E3 would take place in June 2021.

According to E3 2021 pitch documents sent to games publishers (courtesy of VGC), the ESA has plans for the 2021 event that would see three days of live-streamed coverage for 15th to 17th June.

The ESA plans to hold a preview night on 14th June, followed by multiple two-hour keynotes from games partners, an awards show, and other smaller streams from games publishers, influencers and media partners. The event would be supplemented by media previews the week before along with demos released on consumer platforms.

The ESA will also allow any partner companies to remotely stream playable game demos to the media with one-to-one assistance from developers.

The E3 2021 plans will require the approval of ESA's membership, which consists of some of the industry's biggest games companies.

E3 was facing problems before the 2020 cancellation, with major publishers such as Nintendo, Sony and Activision having abandoned the event over the years to host their own dedicated Direct events. Following the 2020 event's cancellation, companies such as EA and Ubisoft also held successful digital events independently.

Game Awards creator and long-time E3 collaborator, Geoff Keighley, quit the show in 2020 following creative differences. He launched the Summer Game Fest in 2020; the event is expected to return in 2021 and Keighley will not be involved with E3.

At the time of writing, there is no word on which publishers would be coming to E3. It's possible some of the companies who held their own events last year will skip E3, now that they know they can go it alone.

The ESA makes the case that a unified digital games event is more headline-grabbing than smaller events spread across the year. Given the comparative lack of hype following the solo (non PS5) directs last year compared to a good year at E3, maybe they are onto something.

In a statement issued to VGC, the ESA said: "We can confirm that we are transforming the E3 experience for 2021 and will soon share exact details on how we're bringing the global video game community together."

"We are having great conversations with publishers, developers and companies across the board, and we look forward to sharing details about their involvement soon."

The ESA E3 2021 proposal states the shows are expected to run as live broadcasts from 10 am – 10 pm EST, with regional replays scheduled around Europe, China and the Middle East timezones. They are expected to follow a similar format to past years.

The loss of E3 last year was keenly felt. The levels of hype that follow an E3 presentation cannot really be matched by isolated publisher directs. After a lacklustre Game Awards presentation last year, we can only hope the ESA have a firm plan in place to make sure a digital E3 can be as successful as the physical E3s of old.