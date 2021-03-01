E3 all-digital event seemingly confirmed

Confirming earlier reports, E3 will be shifting to an all-digital event in 2021, and any proposed in-person events will not be taking place.

As first spotted on ResetEra, the City of Los Angeles has published an agenda for a meeting scheduled for 3rd March concerning conventions booked in the city over the course of 2021.

The listing for E3 2021 confirms the event will begin on 15th June, and in the Updates column, it reads: "Cancelled live event in 2021. Working with production team on broadcast options at LA Live/LACC. Working on 2022 & 2023 license."

This matches a pitched concept for E3 2021, which we reported on last month, where we said:

[The] ESA has plans for the 2021 event that would see three days of live-streamed coverage for 15th to 17th June. The ESA plans to hold a preview night on 14th June, followed by multiple two-hour keynotes from games partners, an awards show, and other smaller streams from games publishers, influencers and media partners. The event would be supplemented by media previews the week before along with demos released on consumer platforms. The ESA will also allow any partner companies to remotely stream playable game demos to the media with one-to-one assistance from developers. The E3 2021 plans will require the approval of ESA's membership, which consists of some of the industry's biggest games companies.

E3 will run from 15th to 17th June; an official schedule has yet to be announced.