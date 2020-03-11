E3 2020 Cancelled

As a result of the COVID-19 Coronavirus outbreak, the biggest event in the gaming calendar - E3 - has been cancelled. E3 is the tentpole event of the year and would have played host to many new announcements, game reveals and gameplay demos. We were expecting a closer look at both of the next generation Xbox and PlayStation platforms too.

However, the worst thing about the cancellation, as with the recent decision to pull this year's Game Developer Conference and SXSW festival, is that the people most severely affected by the cancellation are the smaller indies who will find it very hard to not only claw back the money they have already spent preparing for the events but also the fact that many of their deals for distribution and their routes to market would have been worked out at one of these events.

Many independent developers are working on a shoestring budget and having their biggest opportunity for drumming up sales and promo taken away is going to hurt many of them badly.

