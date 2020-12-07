Dragon Age voice-actor slams departing producer/writer Mark Darrah; probably screwed himself out of future work

Last week, BioWare general manager Casey Hudson and lead Dragon Age series writer and producer Mark Darrah resigned from BioWare to make way for new leadership.

There was much well-wishing but also concern among fans for the state of BioWare without them. Greg Ellis, the actor who voiced Dragon Age’s Anders and Cullen, had no well-wishes or concerns to offer Darrah, going so far as to attack him on Twitter.

In a tweet, Ellis called Darrah a "disloyal, duplicitous corporate fake," and alleged that Darrah’s resignation was actually "enforced" and not voluntary - perhaps hinting at similar stories regarding Ubisoft and Michel Ancel.

Mark Darrah responded to Ellis, quite plainly, to say the kid gloves were coming off now, saying: "I’ve been letting you slide for a while but I think Dragon Age Day is maybe the day when that ends."

He went on to say that Ellis' behaviour toward him and the community at large could potentially prevent Ellis from ever being hired at BioWare again. Ellis has become something of a toxic figure in the Dragon Age community due to his vocal support of Donald Trump and "out-of-the-box thinkers"/far-right clowns like Candance Owens and Charlie Kirk.

The "performative" displays that Darrah mentions seem to be a ploy to gain clout with right-wing pundits. Maybe he is looking to book himself some podcast spots in the future to talk about how video games persecute anyone right-wing, become the video game worlds Laurence Fox. Just what we need, really.

Ideally, instead of all that, Greg Ellis will just shut the fuck up and disappear.