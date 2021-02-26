Dragon Age 4 will be single-player only experience following the failure of Anthem

BioWare's latest Dragon Age title will be a single-player game, according to reports.

Previously planned to follow a live-service model, EA has now requested BioWare shift focus back to a single-player experience, following the failure of EA & BioWare's last live-service experiment: Anthem.

As reported by Bloomberg's Jason Schreier, sources claim Dragon Age 4 was intended to have a heavy multiplayer component. The project was originally envisioned as a single-player game before EA attempted to shoehorn monetisation plans into the game, which was supposedly dismissed by some as "Anthem with dragons."

Anthem went on to bomb on launch before eventually seeing its planned relaunch scrapped, so it is no surprise that EA has decided to pivot away from that model and allow BioWare to remove Dragon Age 4's multiplayer elements and bring it back to a single-player-only experience.

Anthem's failure was not the only reason behind EA's decision, however, as the success of Respawn's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order also played a major role in influencing the publisher's new interest in single-player gaming experiences. The Star Wars title exceeded EA's sales expectations, reaching over 10 million players.

This shift is promising news for BioWare, which has seen its reputation as a source for engrossing single-player RPGs fall flat following the failures of Mass Effect: Andromeda and Anthem. If this new resurgence in single-player experiences can help re-energise the development teams for Dragon Age 4 and the new Mass Effect, things could be on the rise.

Information on Dragon Age 4 is still relatively sparse. However, we know that Solas from Dragon Age: Inquisition will play a significant role in the game, and it is set to take place in the hitherto unexplored region of Tevinter.

While there is no official release window for Dragon Age 4, it is expected to arrive sometime in 2022.