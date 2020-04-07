Dordogne looks like a beautiful water-colour infused game

There can't be many games that look more beautiful than Dordogne which is coming to PC and Switch next year.

Featuring watercolour hand-painted backdrops, Dordogne is a narrative adventure game in which you play as Mimi, a young woman visiting the house of her recently deceased grandmother who left her letters and puzzles to solve. To do so, Mimi will revisit her childhood memories and reconnect with the little girl who marvelled at everything.

Watch the stunning trailer above, we also have an extended gameplay trailer at the bottom of the article, and check out some of the equally astounding screenshots below...













Features:

A wholesome family story

Discover the close relationship between Mimi and her grandmother through touching and fun gameplay moments. We hope that these slices of life, from the most trivial to the most symbolic, can make you remember your own positive childhood memories.

Explore the beautiful Dordogne region

Through the quests of young Mimi, discover the beautiful environments of Dordogne. Faithfully adapted into watercolour, they’ll immerse you in this charming French region, so dear to Mimi. Forest walks, climbing, kayaking, cave explorations… Discover these typical activities of the region.

Puzzles and mysteries to progress in the story

While playing as Mimi in the present (as an adult) and in the past (as a child), you’ll need to be resourceful and patient to solve puzzles and mysteries left by her grandmother.

Craft Mimi’s journal

With pictures, sounds, objects and words that Mimi collects, let your creativity flow and create Mimi’s journal, unique to each playthrough. A truly symbolic object of a high sentimental value, it reflects Mimi’s adventures and memories of Dordogne, and the connection she shares with her grandmother.