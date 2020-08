DOOM Eternal is one of the best games of 2020, an already stellar year for gaming, but the frenetic giblet scattering mayhem is far from over as the first DLC expansion has been teased.

Geoff Keighley, creator and producer of The Games Awards and GamesCom, has shared a first look at The Ancient Gods: Part 1, the first of DOOM Eternal’s campaign expansions.

If you were on the fence about tuning in for GamesCom this year, this is certainly one Hell of a way to change your mind.