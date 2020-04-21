Doom Eternal’s latest update turns the dreaded Archville into a dreaded hipster

All Doom Eternal players will know just how horrible the Archville is; the lanky limbed demon can shield itself in a wreathe of fire and has the power to summon fresh hordes of demons. The Archville is the reason you save up all your chainsaw fuel or Crucible charge because you want to dispatch with this irritating hellspawn as quickly as possible.

There are honestly few ways an encounter with an Archville could be worse, yet id Software found a way.

The current “Coffee & Camo” event has added numerous optional skins to the game, including a camo coloured Cacodemon and camo patterned armour for the Doomslayer, but the strangest addition to the game is definitely the hipster barista skin for the Archville. Shudder.

You can unlock these skins by completing in-game challenges to level up through Doom Eternal’s completely free battle pass-esque progression system.

The Doom Eternal Coffee & Camo event is running right now and ends on the 14th May.