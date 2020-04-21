Doom Eternal’s latest update turns the dreaded Archville into a dreaded hipster

Platforms: All
1 minute read
Posted by Andrew Shaw Published
Doom Eternal’s latest update turns the dreaded Archville into a dreaded hipster

All Doom Eternal players will know just how horrible the Archville is; the lanky limbed demon can shield itself in a wreathe of fire and has the power to summon fresh hordes of demons. The Archville is the reason you save up all your chainsaw fuel or Crucible charge because you want to dispatch with this irritating hellspawn as quickly as possible.

There are honestly few ways an encounter with an Archville could be worse, yet id Software found a way.

The current “Coffee & Camo” event has added numerous optional skins to the game, including a camo coloured Cacodemon and camo patterned armour for the Doomslayer, but the strangest addition to the game is definitely the hipster barista skin for the Archville. Shudder.

You can unlock these skins by completing in-game challenges to level up through Doom Eternal’s completely free battle pass-esque progression system.

The Doom Eternal Coffee & Camo event is running right now and ends on the 14th May.

We need your help

Running a website like The Digital Fix - especially one with over 20 years of content and an active community - costs lots of money and we need your help. As advertising income for independent sites continues to contract we are looking at other ways of supporting the site hosting and paying for content.

You can help us by using the links on The Digital Fix to buy your films, games and music and we ask that you try to avoid blocking our ads if you can. You can also help directly for just a few pennies per day via our Patreon - and you can even pay to have ads removed from the site entirely.

Click here to find out more about our Patreon and how you can help us.

Did you enjoy the article above? If so please help us by sharing it to your social networks with the buttons below...

Share
Tags Battle Pass, DOOM Eternal
Category news

Latest Articles