DOOM Eternal is coming to Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch players will finally be able to play the sequel to 2016's DOOM, when DOOM Eternal releases on the Nintendo eShop on 8th December.

For a little while there, it looked like DOOM Eternal might not be coming to Nintendo Switch, when fans discovered that the physical release of the game had been cancelled. If you were one of the unlucky people to pre-order a physical copy of the game, Bethesda's advice on their website is to contact your retailer.

DOOM Eternal The Ancient Gods: Part One

We called it "one of the most enjoyable FPS on the market today" in our review and despite some awkward platforming sequences, the game generally built on the fantastic foundation laid down in the 2016 reboot of the franchise. Though some will likely scoff at the frame rates that the game will achieve on the Switch, the trade-off will be worth it to those who require portability and can't afford to splash out on a gaming laptop.

Bethesda have also confirmed the storage space that players will need to free up on their Switches, with the game coming in at just under 19 GB on the console. Gyroscopic controls are available in the game, if players really want to flex the features of the Switch, providing they don't have drifty Joy-Cons (I'm not bitter about mine, I swear).

One thing that will be missing from the Switch version at launch will be the recently released expansion, The Ancient Gods: Part One, with Bethesda stating that the content will come at a later date to the Nintendo console. For those of you definitely picking this game up on release, pre-ordering on the eShop will allow players to claim the "Rip and Tear" pack as well as a copy of DOOM 64, with all the details on how to claim on the Bethesda website.

DOOM Eternal releases for Nintendo Switch on 8th December.