DOOM Eternal set to have an epic sound track thanks to the Heavy Metal Choir

Platforms: PC | Sony PlayStation 4 | Microsoft Xbox One | Nintendo Switch
Take a look behind the scenes at the creation of the soundtrack for DOOM Eternal - with an early look at the Heavy Metal Choir in action scoring the game.

Headed up by Mick Gordon, the DOOM Eternal Heavy Metal Choir is made up of some impressive heavy metal vocalists including names such as Tony Campos (Ministry; Static X), Sven De Caluwe (Aborted), Linzey Rae (The Anchor), and more.

Mick, alongside the talented sound team at id Software, created the choir’s signature chant, pieced together from a mysterious and ancient language that harkens back to the Slayer’s origins. The chant seamlessly weaves into the soundtrack and ties directly into the lore of DOOM Eternal.

DOOM Eternal is set to release on PC, Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch on 20th March.

