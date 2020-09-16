Dontnod’s upcoming mindbender Twin Mirror gets a trailer and a release date

Dontnod Entertainment is on a roll right now, after the critical acclaim heaped upon the Life is Strange series and their latest release, Tell Me Why, the French developer has truly taken up the mantle of narrative-driven gaming once held by Telltale Games.

Their next big release will be a psychological thriller called Twin Mirror and it will be coming this December.

The game concerns Sam, an investigative reporter returning to his hometown to unlock a mystery. The core investigative mechanic of the game is replaying memories, contained within Sam’s ‘Mind Palace’ and trying to unearth the truth. It looks visually enthralling and, based on Dontnod’s track record, the story is sure to match it.

Twin Mirror will be hitting PC, PS4 and Xbox One on 1st December.