Donkey Kong Country, The Immortal and Natsume Championship Wrestling heading to the Switch via Nintendo Online

Nintendo have announced that the next three games to join their awesome retro collection on Nintendo Online will be Donkey Kong Country, The Immortal and Natsume Championship Wrestling.

The first of those three is one of the most requested SNES titles so it's exciting that Switch players can partake in its brilliant platforming gameplay. Donkey Kong Country was one of the most advanced games on the SNES with gorgeous graphics and it was also a rock hard challenge. It's a testament to the developers of the time that even the Switch native Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze feels almost identical to play than its ageing ancestor!

All three titles will hit the SNES app on Nintendo Switch consoles on 15th July.