Diablo 4 to get a rogue class; Diablo 2 remaster may be coming this year - according to leak

Diablo 4 will allegedly bring back the rogue class, according to a Reddit post from credible leaker PracticalBrush12, who has previously scooped games such as Monster Hunter Rise's announcement. Diablo 4 will bring back the Rogue as a playable class, the first time since the original Diablo, and is said to use "bows, crossbows, swords and daggers and is quite mobile."

The new leak also details the increased level of character customisation Diablo 4 will offer, hinting at different skin tones, tattoos, makeup, and new hair colours. Further customisations will come in the form of customisable mounts and the ability to buy cosmetics with a dedicated "PvP currency". There will also be class specialisation "tied to what faction you will support and do class quests for in the open world."

New information is also offered on the remaster of Diablo 2, rumoured to be called Diablo II: Resurrected, which reportedly provides "identical" gameplay and updated graphics at 60fps and remastered audio. It will apparently come with a toggle button to switch between the classic presentation and the newly remastered look. The Diablo 2 remaster will also come with many quality of life improvements, updating the stats summary, offering a shared stash, and the ability to toggle automatic gold pickup. Controller support is expected, too, given it will likely be ported to consoles.

There have been rumours that Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 devs Vicarious Visions had been folded into Blizzard to help with the Diablo 2 remaster. These improvements sound in line with the level of attention the acclaimed studio brought to their popular remasters.

While the leaker cannot confirm Diablo 4's launch, the remaster of Diablo 2 "should come this year," with a technical alpha expected to be available before then.

Some of these details may be confirmed during BlizzCon when it begins at 10 PM (GMT), 5 PM (ET) later today.