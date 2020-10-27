Destruction AllStars moves from PS5 launch spot to become a PS Plus title in 2021

Destruction AllStars has been delayed to February 2021, the multiplayer destruction derby title will be bypassing the PS5 launch slate to become one of the PlayStation Plus freebies for that month.

Director Pete Smith addressed the decision in a blog post stating that, from February 2021, Destruction AllStars will be available via PS Plus for free for two months. Effectively adopting the Rocket League and Fall Guys release model and it certainly worked for those titles.

Smith explains the decision to delay, which appears to be based on ensuring the largest player base possible: “Destruction AllStars is a multiplayer game that’s at its best when you’re competing with gamers online from all around the world. We want as many people as possible to experience the mayhem on PS5, and what better way to do that than to provide the game to our PS Plus members?”

The delay would also allow for the number of PlayStation 5 owners to increase in any post-Christmas/New Year sales bumps.

He went on to say “This may be disappointing news for some of you who were looking to play the game at launch, but we hope you understand the decision.”

Any future PS5 owners who pre-ordered Destruction AllStars will be refunded.