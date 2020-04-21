Desperados III release date confirmed for June

Desperados III has been confirmed for release on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on 16th June and is available for pre-order now on PC for with an SRP of €49.99 / $49.99 / £44.99 (PC).

For the early adopters: The Digital Deluxe Edition is available for pre-order for the price of the Standard Edition for a limited time! Make sure to shoot first!

Desperados III is a story-driven, hardcore tactical stealth game, set in a ruthless Wild West scenario. In this long-awaited prequel to the beloved classic Desperados: Wanted Dead or Alive, John Cooper will join forces with the runaway bride Kate, the shady hitman Doc McCoy, the giant trapper Hector, and Isabelle, a mysterious lady from New Orleans. On Cooper’s quest for redemption, his adventures lead him and his gang from rural towns, over swamps and riverbanks, and finally to a dramatic showdown worthy of Wild West legends.

Features