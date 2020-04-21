Desperados III release date confirmed for June

Desperados III release date confirmed for JunePlatforms: PC | Sony PlayStation 4 | Microsoft Xbox One
Desperados III has been confirmed for release on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on 16th June and is available for pre-order now on PC for with an SRP of €49.99 / $49.99 / £44.99 (PC).
For the early adopters: The Digital Deluxe Edition is available for pre-order for the price of the Standard Edition for a limited time! Make sure to shoot first!
Desperados III is a story-driven, hardcore tactical stealth game, set in a ruthless Wild West scenario. In this long-awaited prequel to the beloved classic Desperados: Wanted Dead or Alive, John Cooper will join forces with the runaway bride Kate, the shady hitman Doc McCoy, the giant trapper Hector, and Isabelle, a mysterious lady from New Orleans. On Cooper’s quest for redemption, his adventures lead him and his gang from rural towns, over swamps and riverbanks, and finally to a dramatic showdown worthy of Wild West legends.
Features
- Play five unique characters, each with a very particular set of skills
- Experience true freedom of choice with countless different ways to overcome any obstacle
- Defeat large groups of enemies with careful planning and execution
- Witness the glory of classic Wild West scenarios like frontier towns, mysterious swamps, sprawling modern cities, and many more
- Choose between non-lethal and deadly attacks, stealth and blazing guns
- Adjust the game to your playstyle with various difficulty settings and special replay challenges
- The Showdown mode allows you to pause the game anytime and react to ambushes or surprise attacks