Last night during Sony's PS5 showcase we got the news a lot of Souls fans have been waiting for, with Bluepoint Games and Sony Japan's upcoming Demon's Souls being confirmed as a launch title for new console.

Previously revealed during Sony's summer showcase, we got to see an extended gameplay demo, showcasing the graphical power of the PS5 on a game that hasn't aged that well, graphically at least. Check it out below.

courtesy of IGN

We see a bonfire being lit, as well as some ghoul-looking creature in a graveyard being slain, all while the ground around you is covered in smoke - this game looks amazing. I never had the chance to play this on PS3, but having played a couple of Souls games, as well as Bloodborne and Sekiro, I really just want to get stuck into this Gothic world.

Moving through a castle, dispatching enemies with ease, comes a very familiar feeling - shit is about to go down. Sure enough we see a titanic boss at the top of your ascent, which swiftly dispatches the player, with the all too familiar "YOU DIED" appearing over the screen. We see a few more clips from the game, including a dragon over a bridge, before the trailer comes to an end. I've watched it about 5 times now and I am so pumped for this one, guys.

I said this what I wanted from the showcase last night, in the site Slack yesterday. Thanks Sony, now take my money.

While the original 2009 title hasn't seen as much success as other games that followed from From Software, fans and critics loved it, with it holding an 89 on Metacritic, putting it level with the PS3 versions of Dark Souls and Dark Souls III.

Speaking to the Playstation Blog on Sony's website, creative director Gavin Moore said "it was essential to us that we recreated Demon's Souls in such a way that longtime fans are transported back to the Boletaria they love."

In Demon’s Souls, we send you back to the fog-ridden kingdom of Boletaria like you’ve never seen it before. Here, death is not the end, and again the challenge seems insurmountable. But this dark world draws you in nonetheless, with its sumptuous sights and chilling sounds. Through the power of haptics, you feel every visceral blow, making even small victories all the sweeter. Gavin Moore, Creative Director

A month ago, we learned about some of the features of the new Dualsense controller for the PS5, with Demon's Souls being one of the featured games for the new haptic feedback in place.

