Delisted Telltale classic Tales from the Borderlands is returning to digital stores this month

Tales from the Borderlands was one of the best games Telltale Games produced during their brilliant (but fateful) run of major franchise adaptations, recalling the best ingenuity and wit of classic LucasArts.

Unfortunately, a mix of factors following the death of Telltale (including rights issues) led to the game being de-listed on PC and PS4 in May 2019 and Xbox platforms in June 2019.

Finally, fans of Borderlands and Telltale receive the news they have longed to hear: Tales from the Borderlands is returning to digital storefronts for PC, PS4, and Xbox One on 17th February.

Tales is canonically set between Borderlands 2 and Borderlands 3 and is full of fan-favourite characters, unreliable narrators, a lot of great gags, fun twists on classic Telltale mechanics, and some exciting, unique ones. It's a must-have game.

This new re-release combines all five original episodes into a single package for ease of access. It will also be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S via backwards compatibility.