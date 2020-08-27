DECLASSIFIED: Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War reveals new trailer, gameplay and multiplayer details

Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War is coming to current and next-gen consoles and Activision and Treyarch are ready to unleash their next blockbuster with a series of new reveals.

Trailer

Spanning several decades, from the jungles of Vietnam to the darkest corridors of power. Here we are introduced to Russell Adler, a new character who will serve as your handler during the covert war with Russia. He looks like Peter Fonda. He certainly looks more like Peter Fonda than CGI Reagan looks like Reagan.

Set to a propulsive Blue Monday remix, this is a very bombastic and moody trailer and probably the most interesting a story campaign has looked in Call of Duty in a long time. This is no great surprise, as it is a direct sequel to the incredibly popular original Black Ops (before that series got downright silly) and as a lapsed COD player, this is the first time I’ve wanted to play the main campaign since probably Black Ops.

Choose-Your-Own Cold War

Lead developers Treyarch have promised the Black Ops - Cold War story will go unexpected places, with player choice during key cut scenes and within non-linear missions with branching mission objectives dictating the direction of the war. You can tell your own story in this game and that is something new and exciting for the franchise.

That level of personal input is not limited to the storyline, either, as Black Ops - Cold War will offer players a character creator. Choose your backstory, your look, your nickname, your gender, and your psych profile. What’s more, the gender option allows for gender-neutral options with the appropriate pronouns being used to address your character.

While most of the options are cosmetic, the psych profile will determine your in-game perks. Different options will offer boosts to your aim speeds, bullet damage, sprint speed, etc. There are set to be 15 different psych profiles to choose from, so players will have plenty of options to customise their perfect COD hero.

You can decide the course of history

Multiplayer Crossplay

While a full multiplayer reveal is expected on 9th September, there are some key details already known to us. Namely that Black Ops - Cold War players will be able to compete with players on any platform.

We also know that the incredibly popular Zombies co-op mode is coming back. The press release suggested it would be a new experience within the Zombies series so more enticing information should be coming soon on that front, although most fans will probably be completely fine with more of the same.

Play with friends - or kill them all, I guess

Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War is coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC on 13th November. Confirmation on next-gen releases is not yet known but when that information is declassified, you will be the first to know.