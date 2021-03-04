Deathloop's Bond-style banger of a theme is now on Spotify

Déjà Vu, by Sencit Music and FJØRA, was the Bond worthy theme that stole the show in the latest Deathloop trailer.

In the YouTube comments, almost immediately after the trailer's release, Bethesda promised the track would be available for your listening pleasure very soon.

That time is now. Déjà Vu is now available on Spotify for you to enjoy. On a loop, preferably.

This should be enough to get you in the mood for Dishonored developer Arkane's latest high-concept shooter, when Deathloop hits PS5 and PC on 21st May 2021.