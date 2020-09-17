Arkane Studios’ Deathloop got another gameplay trailer last night during Sony's PS5 showcase, with developers Arkane Studio confirming that the game is to release in Q2 2021, after the recent delay announced on Twitter.

The trailer confirmed a few things we already knew about the game: you're stuck on an island with 24 hours with 8 targets to take out, all while stuck in a time loop of sorts. Playing as Colt, we got to see some gameplay which is reminiscent of another game from Arkane, Dishonoured. Check out the trailer below.

Entitled "Two Birds, One Stone" the trailer sees Colt work his way through several enemies on the island, before attempting to take advantage of two of his targets being in the same place at once, and ticking them both off his list with one move

While you go about your business on the island, attempting to break the loop and "break the rules" while doing so, you will be hunted by another assassin, one we got a bit more of a look at last night. We don't know much about her, but from the trailer it looks like she's going to be causing you some headaches during loops, with the hunter becoming the hunted when she's around.