First shown back at E3 2019, the first person shooter from Prey and Dishonoured developer Arkane Studios, has been delayed until Q2 next year.

Planned for release in time for the holiday period later this year for PC and as a PS5 timed console exclusive, a statement from the official Twitter account provided an update on the game.

Citing the adjustment to employees working from home, the studio acknowledged that it was "taking longer than normal" to achieve the "polish and quality level that defines an Arkane game and a true next-gen experience."

2020 has understandably seen many games be delayed due to circumstances outside of the control of developers. Last week we found out that Master Chief will not be there when the Xbox Series X launches, while Cyberpunk 2077 and Marvel's Avengers due out next month have already been delayed. Nobody wants to delay a game, least of all those people working on it. If Arkane Studios want more time to make the game they want, then we fully support them to do that.