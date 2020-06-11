Death Stranding PC specs revealed

Death Stranding PC specs revealedPlatforms: PC
With just over a month until release we now have a better idea of what kind of PC you'll need to play Death Stranding when it arrive on 14th July - and a reasonably up to date spec should do you fine!
Here's what you'll need...
Minimum 30fps - 720p (1280x720)
- OPERATING SYSTEM: Windows 10
- PROCESSOR: Intel Core i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200
- MEMORY: 8 GB
- GRAPHICS: GeForce GTX 1050 3 GB or AMD Radeon RX 560 4 GB
- Direct X: Version 12
- HDD Space: 80GB
- Sound Cards: DirectX compatible
Recommended 30fps - 1080p (1920x1080)
- OPERATING SYSTEM: Windows 10
- PROCESSOR: Intel Core i5-4460 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400
- MEMORY: 8 GB
- GRAPHICS: GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4 GB or Radeon RX 570 4 GB
- Direct X: Version 12
- HDD Space: 80GB
- Sound Cards: DirectX compatible
Recommended 60fps - 1080p (1920x1080)
- OPERATING SYSTEM: Windows 10
- PROCESSOR: Intel Core i7-3770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600
- MEMORY: 8 GB
- GRAPHICS: GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB or AMD Radeon RX 590
- Direct X: Version 12
- HDD Space: 80GB
- Sound Cards: DirectX compatible