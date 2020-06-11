Death Stranding PC specs revealed

With just over a month until release we now have a better idea of what kind of PC you'll need to play Death Stranding when it arrive on 14th July - and a reasonably up to date spec should do you fine!

Here's what you'll need...

Minimum 30fps - 720p (1280x720)

OPERATING SYSTEM: Windows 10

PROCESSOR: Intel Core i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

MEMORY: 8 GB

GRAPHICS: GeForce GTX 1050 3 GB or AMD Radeon RX 560 4 GB

Direct X: Version 12

HDD Space: 80GB

Sound Cards: DirectX compatible

Recommended 30fps - 1080p (1920x1080)

OPERATING SYSTEM: Windows 10

PROCESSOR: Intel Core i5-4460 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400

MEMORY: 8 GB

GRAPHICS: GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4 GB or Radeon RX 570 4 GB

Direct X: Version 12

HDD Space: 80GB

Sound Cards: DirectX compatible

Recommended 60fps - 1080p (1920x1080)