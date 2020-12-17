Death Stranding is getting Cyberpunk 2077 content on PC

The bleak future of Death Stranding is about to meet the bleak future of Cyberpunk 2077; what a time to be alive in this bleak present.

The announcement trailer shows off some of the fun new freebies available to PC owners of Death Stranding, all set to SAMURAI's Chippin' In. We see a red Cyberpunk reverse trike (what I call "the Akira bike" in Cyberpunk, one I have been saving my Eddies to buy), Johnny Silverhand's trademark aviators and iconic bionic arm, and one of V's faceplates. New signs and construction holograms inspired by the world of Cyberpunk 2077 are also coming.

The update also promises some Cyberpunk inspired gameplay tweaks, including the ability to hack sensor poles and short circuit enemies and vehicles, which you can see in this video courtesy of IGN.

While Cyberpunk 2077 has seen a deeply troubled console launch, many PC owners are having a better time of things as our review will attest. This is probably why it's best for all concerned that this updated is limited to PC; some gamers might not take kindly to the notion that the only way they can play a Cyberpunk 2077 is through Death Stranding.

Death Stranding has crossed over with Cyberpunk 2077, slipping in some fun Death Stranding easter eggs into Cyberpunk 2077 and even having a cameo of Hideo Kojima himself.

To promote this new update, Death Stranding is on sale on Steam until 22nd December.